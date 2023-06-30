The price of Apple closed above $3 trillion for the 1st time. It was also the 1st company to do that. The NASDAQ index had its best start to the year in 40 years.

The major indices all closed higher for the week and the month.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 285.16 points or 0.84% at 34407.59

S&P index was 53.92 points or 1.23% at 4450.37

NASDAQ index rose 196.60 points or 1.45% at 13787.93

The Russell 2000 small-cap stocks rose 7.14 points or 0.3% at 1888.73.

For the week:

Dow industrial average rose 2.02%

S&P index rose 2.35%

NASDAQ index rose 2.19%

For the month of June:

Dow industrial average rose 4.56%

S&P index rose 6.47%

NASDAQ index rose 6.50%

For the 2nd quarter:

Dow industrial average rose 3.41%

S&P index rose 8.30%

NASDAQ index rose 12.81%

For the 1st half of 2023: