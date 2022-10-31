From Nikkei - Apple supplier Foxconn's key China plant hit by COVID measures

Industry sources say iPhone output affected as workers can't enter production lines

Key Apple supplier Foxconn is grappling with disruption at its most important iPhone plant in China after authorities imposed curbs aimed at fighting a local COVID outbreak and signs emerged that workers are attempting to flee the site.

A handful of COVID infections were reported over the weekend in Zhengzhou, Henan province, where Foxconn operates the world's largest iPhone production facility. The company has acknowledged the impact on production, and said it is asking facilities in other locations to help cushion the blow.

This comes after the earlier news that Disney has closed its Shanghai resort due to COVID - closed from October 31

Fears will be that as we enter the traditional flu season in the Northern Hemisphere, Covid will raise its ugly head again.