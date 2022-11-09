Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is the world’s largest contract chip maker. In a statement to The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, US time, the firm said that its constructing a building to potentially serve as a second fab at its site in Arizona.

TSMC said it'd consider adding more advanced chip capacity there. Added that a final decision has not yet been made.

As reinstalled Chinese President Xi switches China's focus away from the economy and towards idealogical purity you can expect further reduction of investment into China by global businesses.