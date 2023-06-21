As the Fed chair testimony gets underway, a snapshot of the markets shows:

  • EURUSD 1.0925
  • USDJPY 142.22
  • GBPUSD 1.2717
  • USDCHF 0.8978
  • USDCAD 1.3201
  • AUDUSD 0.6764
  • NZDUSD 0.6174

In the US stock market :

  • Dow industrial average -115 points at 33939.47
  • S&P index -20.53 points at 4368.09
  • NASDAQ index -113.6 points at 13554.12

In the US debt market:

  • 2-year yield 4.734%
  • 5-year yield 3.999%
  • 10-year yield 3.775%
  • 30-year yield 3.860%

in other markets:

  • Crude oil $71.96
  • Gold $1927.40
  • Silver $22.62
  • Bitcoin $29, 163