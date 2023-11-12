Economic calendar in Asia 13 November 2023

Japanese Producer Price Index (PPI) data gives an indication to 'wholesale' inflation:

the PPI measures a change in input prices of raw, semi-finished or finished goods and services. If input costs rise, some will be absorbed by the producer and some passed on to the consumer. Conversely, if input costs fall, some of the decline will be enjoyed as wider profit margins by the producer and some will be passed on to the consumer in the form of lower prices. Because PPI impacts consumer prices, it is watched by central bankers as part of fulfilling their mandate of price stability. Of course, the Bank of Japan seems still of the opinion that the rise in CPI is transitory, thought their conviction on this is showing signs of wavering, with wage gains expected from mid-2024 potentially providing more stable and sustainable inflation says the bank.

If the PPI surprises to the upside it'll act as a tailwind for USD/JPY, and vice versa.