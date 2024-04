From 4 to 6 April China will be on holidays for Ching Ming Festival:

In English, Ching Ming is often referred to as Tomb Sweeping Day or Pure Brightness because of the holiday’s events. The primary role of the Ching Ming Festival is to pay respect to ancestors.

Hong Kong will be out for just the one day, 4 April for the same holiday.

Other major FX centres here:

New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Singapore

are all open as normal.

To all taking the holiday - have a wonderful day!

Hong Kong