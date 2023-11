The latest tracker is down to 2.0% from 2.2%.

After recent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the US Department of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from -0.8 percent to -1.8 percent.

The consensus is just below 1% but the Atlanta Fed tracker gets some extra attention because it did a great job of predicting strength in Q2.