A pair of drones attacked Putin's residence at the Kremlin early today and though both were shot down, they may herald a new phase in the war.

Ukraine President Zelenskiy was quick to deny responsibility for the attack, which resulted in minimal damage.

"We don’t attack Putin or Moscow, we fight on our territory. We don’t have, you know, enough weapons for this," he said.

Meanwhile, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is current chairman of the Secuirty Council of Russia seemed to call for the assassination of Zelenskiy, saying the drone attack leaves Russia with no options except the elimination of Zelensky and his clique.

This all comes as Ukraine gets set to deploy its long-touted counter-offensive.

This is from The Guardian:

The attack on the Kremlin came from a relatively sophisticated operator, initial signs suggest. Samuel Bendett, a drone specialist with the US Center for Naval Analyses, said that judging by the video of the second drone raid “it looks like it has thin wings”. That would point to an attack from an established operator, although not necessarily a state actor, using a drone such as a £7,500 Chinese-made Mugin-5. Fixed-wing drones have longer ranges and flight times than simple and cheap quadcopters, and a craft like a Mugin-5 can theoretically fly for seven hours at about 75 mph, making long range operation possible. Analysts also speculated the drone could be a Ukrainian-made UJ-22, which has a similar speed and range, according to the manufacturer’s website, but the brief film footage and difficulty expanding to a clear image meant any firm identification was impossible

There are no previous signs that Russia has targeted Zelenskiy specifically. Earlier this year, Israeli Prime Minister Bennett said Putin promised him he wouldn't kill Zelenskiy.