For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus .

"We continue to see upside potential for AUD as it approaches November 2021 highs around 0.7550. We expect AUD to benefit from strong Chinese growth (our economists remain above consensus in expecting 5.1% y/y growth this year) and rising commodity prices (our commodity strategists expect industrial metals prices to rise much more than consensus forecasts this year),"

"In the near term, we are watching AUD/NZD resistance around 1.08, which could open potential to 1.12. Our forecasts see AUD/USD ending the year at 0.78 as the RBA delivers multiple hikes into year-end and investor sentiment rises on the Asian growth outlook,"

AUD/NZD chart - back under 1.08 after an attempt: