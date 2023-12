AUD/USD is now down 0.9% to 0.6560 and is contesting a drop below its 200-day moving average of 0.6578 on the day. That is the key technical level to watch for now, as highlighted earlier: AUD/USD gets drawn back to key technical level after RBA hold

The softer risk mood today and steadier US dollar is also helping to compound the drop in AUD/USD so far. And it will take a notable turn in sentiment for things to switch around for the aussie today.