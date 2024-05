Wage Price Index (Q1) +4.1% y/y

expected 4.2%, prior 4.2%

and +0.8% q/q

expected 0.9%, prior 0.9%

The y/y result compares well with Australian budget forecast of 4% growth this year, and the RBA's forecast of 4.2%. No wage-price spiralling out of control for now.

***

Tomorrow we get the Australian employment report for April, though it'll be competing for attention with Japan's advance GDP reading for Q1: