Train drivers at BHP’s iron ore operations in Western Australia will begin industrial action.

397 will take action starting Friday November 25

protesting “unpredictable” treatment of working conditions

The drivers operate trains taking millions of tonnes of iron ore from BHP’s Pilbara mines near Newman to Port Hedland

Info via Australia's Australian Financial Review (gated)

Iron ore is a key (the #1) Australian export. Any disruption is not AUD bullish.