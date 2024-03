Australia Melbourne Institute Inflation, a privately surveyed CPI measure.

Results in those headlines to the post.

The y/y is a 22 month low. The 3-month annualised rate is even more encouraging, it dropped to 1.2% in February from 1.5% in January.

The core measure, trimmed mean inflation:

+0.1% m/m in February (prior +0.2% in January)

+4.0% y/y (prior 4.4%)

3-month annualised +0.8% in February (prior 1.5%)

The RBA cash rate vs. official inflation data