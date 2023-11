Australian retail sales for October 2023

-0.2% m/m

expected +0.1%, prior +0.9%

for the y/y, +1.2%

There is little faith in the figures at this time of year, the relatively new Black Friday sales events in Australia play havoc with seasonal adjustments for the months around it. the Australian Bureau of Statistics is still coming to grips with the new sales event. The ABS says the dip in retail ales may be due to consumers holding off until the end of November sale.