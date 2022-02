Australia Wage Price Index for Q4 2021

+0.7% q/q in line with the central estimates

expected 0.7% q/q, prior 0.6%

+2.3% y/y for a miss

expected 2.4% y/y, prior 2.2%

with inflation circa 3.5% real wages are well in the negative

Private sector wage growth 2.4% & public 2.1%

---

This data point is measure in the middle of each quarter. Its very likely wage growth towards the end of the quarter was higher than in the middle.