Australian August monthly CPI 5.2% y/y

expected 5.2%

prior 4.9%

the m/m rise was 0.6% from 0.3% in July

For core measures:

August CPI excluding Fruit and vegetables, Automotive fuel, and Holiday travel and accommodation 5.5% y/y

prior 5.8% in July

this drip lower in underlying inflation will be welcomed by the RBA

Trimmed mean CPI 5.6%