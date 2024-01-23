NAB business survey is conducted monthly

December business confidence -1, pick ups in mining and retail

-8 in November

Business conditions index 7, says NAB: “Conditions eased in December and are now firmly around their long-run average level".

prior 9

Points from the survey:

measures of labour and production costs fell back after they rose in the November survey

labour cost growth 1.8% in quarterly equivalent terms (from 2.3% in November)

purchase cost growth to 1.6% (from 2.5%)

overall price growth to 0.9% (from 1.2%)

quarterly growth in retail prices dropped sharply to the lowest since late 2020, at 0.6% in December from 1.8% in November

business sales down 3 to a still solid +10

profitability unchanged at +6

employment +7, from +8 in November

capacity utilisation to 82.7%, from 83.6%

Overall price growth eased to 0.9% (from 1.2%), with retail prices slowing to 0.6% (from 1.8%).

NAB says on retail prices: