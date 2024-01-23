NAB business survey is conducted monthly
December business confidence -1, pick ups in mining and retail
- -8 in November
Business conditions index 7, says NAB: “Conditions eased in December and are now firmly around their long-run average level".
- prior 9
Points from the survey:
- measures of labour and production costs fell back after they rose in the November survey
- labour cost growth 1.8% in quarterly equivalent terms (from 2.3% in November)
- purchase cost growth to 1.6% (from 2.5%)
- overall price growth to 0.9% (from 1.2%)
- quarterly growth in retail prices dropped sharply to the lowest since late 2020, at 0.6% in December from 1.8% in November
- business sales down 3 to a still solid +10
- profitability unchanged at +6
- employment +7, from +8 in November
- capacity utilisation to 82.7%, from 83.6%
Overall price growth eased to 0.9% (from 1.2%), with retail prices slowing to 0.6% (from 1.8%).
NAB says on retail prices:
- "The sales periods around Black Friday and Christmas likely have played a role here but this is nonetheless an encouraging sign that inflation may have eased at the end of the quarter"