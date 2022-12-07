Australian Q3 2022 GDP rises less than expected at +0.6% q/q

expected +0.7%, prior +0.9%

For the y/y, comes in at 5.9%

expected 6.3%, prior 3.2% (revised down from 3.6%)

the annual rate reflects a very low base back in Q3 2021, the Australian economy contracted then with shutdowns in major cities due to the Delta coronavirus outbreak

---

Terms of trade fell 6.6%, the largest fall since June quarter 2009

Household saving ratio decreased to 6.9% from 8.3% (now at its lowest since December 2019)

Compensation of employees increased 3.2 per cent, the strongest rise since December quarter 2006. Tight labour market conditions, with the unemployment rate being at a multi-decade low, and job vacancies at high levels, were key to the rise.

Household spending rose 1.1 per cent for the quarter, contributing 0.6 percentage points to GDP

Net trade detracted 0.2 percentage points from GDP, with a 2.7 per cent increase in exports offset by a 3.9 per cent rise in imports.

(this is an inflation indicator) GDP implicit price deflator (IPD) increased 0.2% with higher domestic prices offset by a fall in the terms of trade.

---

AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia's credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. AUD is barely changed.