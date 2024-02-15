Australia jobs 15 February 2024 2

Australia's January labour force survey is due at the bottom of the hour.

Preview snippet via CBA:

  • labour market remains tight but there is a clear trend of conditions easing
  • Underutilisation has risen, employment growth has been driven by part-tim e employees and hours worked have fallen for two consecutive quarters. Private sector measures of labour demand also continue to show a cooling.
  • Our forecast is for a 40k rise in employment and for the participation rate to rise to 66.9%. This would push the unemployment rate up to 4.0%.