The six-month annualised growth rate in the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future, dipped to -0.40% in October from -0.38% in September.

Says WPAC:

  • Economy set to remain stuck in ‘low growth rut’ well into next year.
  • Range of headwinds continues despite improvement since start of the year.
  • Components show cooling labour market, unsettled financial markets and shaky confidence are now the main weak spots.
