Mediated talks between Chevron and Unions over disputes that have disrupted operations across 3 LNG sites in Western Australia:

Wheatstone offshore gas platform

Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG plants

have ended with no deal.

The next step will be taken today, with the opposing sides heading to a Fair Work Commission hearing.

The case is expected to take more than a week.

The facilities account for around 7% of global LNG supply.

Wheatstone