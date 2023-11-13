Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment fell 2.6% in November
- biggest monthly drop in 6 months
- prior was +2.9%
- drop to 79.9 from prior 82.0
- index has been below the neutral 100 level since March 2022, the longest streak since the early 1990s recession
- survey found a 6% drop in confidence immediately after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) last week lifted interest rates by 0.25% to a 12-year high of 4.35%
Westpac:
- "The RBA's hike has put renewed pressure on family finances and reignited concerns about both the rising cost of living and the prospect of further rises to come."
