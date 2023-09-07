Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed he will visit China later this year

"I... confirmed the invitation from President Xi. That I would accept an invitation and will visit China later this year at a mutually agreeable time"

Albanese met with China's Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of a Southeast Asia summit in Indonesia earlier. He said a range of bilateral and other issues of importance were raised, including remaining trade impediments, consular cases and human rights. Albanese welcomed ongoing progress in stabilising the relationship with China.