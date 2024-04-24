AUD has jumped on the higher than expected inflation figures.

The results are also just above RBA forecasts,

This is a nail in the coffin of 2024 rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Hiher than expected headline and core (trimmed mean) inflation data from Australia for the January - March quarter:

You'll note the blank space for the monthly inflation result, it came in at 3.5%, also higher than expected.

---

Summarising the Q1 data:

Headline CPI +1% q/q

expected +0.8%, prior: +0.6%

Headline CPI 3.6% y/y

expected 3.5%, prior: 4.1%

Trimmed mean (a core measure) CPI +1% q/q

expected +0.8%, prior: +0.8%

Trimmed mean CPI 4% y/y

expected 3.8%, prior: 4.2%

Weighted median 1.1% q/q

expected 0.9%, prior 0.9%

Weighted median (another core measure) 4.4% y/y

expected 4.1%, prior 4.4%

Services inflation 4.3% y/y is the lowest since June of 2022

Goods inflation 3.1% y/y is the lowest since September 2022