The ANZ - Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey is conducted weekly.

The index has now spent a record 55 straight weeks below 85.

But this week's result is above all weekly results in 2023.

ANZ comment:

Confidence in short- and medium-term economic outlooks fell after news the unemployment rate rose to a 2-year high of 4.1% in January, but both were still above 2023 averages

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock