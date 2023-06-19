The Australian ANZ - Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey is conducted weekly.

72.4 this week from 72.7 the previous week.

Says ANZ:

at its weakest since April 2020

Notably, confidence about ‘current financial conditions’ fell to a new low, after declining 10.6pts in the past 4wks

more to come

---

Still to come from Australia today, 3 RBA events:

Those times above are:

0130 GMT / 9.30pm US Eastern time

0135 GMT / 9.35pm US Eastern time

0430 GMT / 12.30am US Eastern time

-

