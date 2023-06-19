The Australian ANZ - Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey is conducted weekly.

  • 72.4 this week from 72.7 the previous week.

Says ANZ:

  • at its weakest since April 2020
  • Notably, confidence about ‘current financial conditions’ fell to a new low, after declining 10.6pts in the past 4wks

Still to come from Australia today, 3 RBA events:

rba bullock speech 20 june 2023 1

Those times above are:

  • 0130 GMT / 9.30pm US Eastern time
  • 0135 GMT / 9.35pm US Eastern time
  • 0430 GMT / 12.30am US Eastern time

