The weekly survey from ANZ-Roy Morgan for Australian Consumer Confidence.

Comes in at 82.9

  • prior 82.7

ANZ comment:

  • This is the first time confidence has improved in the same week the RBA hiked the cash rate, in this tightening cycle; perhaps a sign that households expect a pause soon.

---

I'd be wary of accepting that ANZ explanation. I think that as market participants we sometimes fall into the trap of thinking that most folks out there (participants in this weekly survey, for example) have such nuanced views.

Australia consumer 13 December 2022