The weekly survey from ANZ-Roy Morgan for Australian Consumer Confidence.

Comes in at 82.9

prior 82.7

ANZ comment:

This is the first time confidence has improved in the same week the RBA hiked the cash rate, in this tightening cycle; perhaps a sign that households expect a pause soon.

I'd be wary of accepting that ANZ explanation. I think that as market participants we sometimes fall into the trap of thinking that most folks out there (participants in this weekly survey, for example) have such nuanced views.