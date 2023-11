Via Reuters comes the news that Chinese firm Baidu, one of China's leading artificial intelligence firms ordered AI chips from Huawei this year. Reuters cited "two people familiar with the matter" and added that it's a sign that U.S. pressure is prompting Chinese acceptance of Huawei products as an alternative to Nvidia's.

The U.S. government have been tightening restrictions on exports of chips and chip tools to China, including those of U.S. chip giant Nvidia.

