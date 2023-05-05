U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is nearing the final close of its fifth and biggest Asia-focused fund after having raised around $6 billion from global investors, said two people with knowledge of the situation

The committed capital to the fund has exceeded the firm's initial target of $5 billion, said one of the two people and a third source with knowledge of the fundraising.

Bain Capital's new Asia fund will focus heavily on Japan, where it has landed marquee deals such as the $18 billion buyout of Toshiba Corp's memory chip business, said two of the three people.