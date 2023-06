Oil rigs -1 to 545 rigs

Natural gas rigs -6 to 124 rigs

Total rigs -8 on the week to 674 rigs

The rigs count is down for the 9th week in a row.

The rig count data on January 13, 2023 showed:

Oil rigs: 623

Gas rigs: 150

Total rigs:775

The price of crude oil is up $0.59 or 0.87% at $70.45.