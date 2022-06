The weekly Baker Hughes rig count shows a big goose egg across the board:

oil rigs unchanged at 574

natural gas rigs unchanged at 151

total rigs unchanged at 727

The price of crude oil is trading at $118.90 up $2.03 or 1.73%. The high price for the week reached $119.96 on Tuesday. It moved above a swing high area between $117.73 and $117.84.

Crude oil