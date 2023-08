Oil rigs moved from 520 to 512 or -8 rigs

Natural gas rigs moved from 117 to 115 or -2 rigs

Total rigs moved from 642 to 632 or -10 rigs

The trend in rigs continue to the downside. From a year ago, the total rigs are down -133 rigs or -17.4%. The price of crude oil is currently up $0.42 at $79.46. That is down from the high of $80.45. The low price today was at $78.85.