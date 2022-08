The Baker Hughes weekly rig count is showingZ:

Oil rig count +3 to 601

Gas rig count -1 to 160

Total rig cound -1 to 763

I am not sure what the other 2 rig counts are (601+160 = 761 vs 763 total). Anyone know?

Crude oil is trading at $92.10. That's down $-2.27 on the day. The low has reached $91.19. The high is up at $94.79