No reduction in buying of Japanese Government Bonds from the BOJ. Not surprising, the Bank said they were keeping the foot on the pedal.

The Bank offers to buy:

JPY 150bn in up to 1yr JGBs

JPY 375bn in 1-3yr JGBs

JPY 425bn in 3-5yr JGBs

JPY 150bn in 10yr-25yr JGBs

USD/JPY up a touch (AUD and NZD also lower against the big dollar):