The other state readings released at the same time:

Saxony CPI +4.3% y/y

Prior +3.9%

Brandenburg CPI +4.5% y/y

Prior +4.1%

Hesse CPI +3.5% y/y

Prior +2.9%

Baden Wuerttemberg CPI +3.8% y/y

Prior +3.4%

All of this fits with expectations so far that German annual inflation did move higher in December. As for the national reading later, we should see something along the lines of 3.6% to 3.7%. Some backdrop from earlier here.