The Biden administration is considering restricting imports of Chinese "smart cars" and related components, citing concerns about data security.
Bloomberg carried the report (gated). The "in a nutshell" version
- measures would also apply to electric vehicles
- and also to parts originating from China, no matter where they are assembled
- in an effort to prevent Chinese makers from moving cars and components into the United States through third countries such as Mexico
- measures could also apply to other countries about which the U.S. has data concerns
I reckon you wouldn't be too far off the mark if you suspect the measures are to protect US auto sector jobs.