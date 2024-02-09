The Biden administration is considering restricting imports of Chinese "smart cars" and related components, citing concerns about data security.

Bloomberg carried the report (gated). The "in a nutshell" version

  • measures would also apply to electric vehicles
  • and also to parts originating from China, no matter where they are assembled
  • in an effort to prevent Chinese makers from moving cars and components into the United States through third countries such as Mexico
  • measures could also apply to other countries about which the U.S. has data concerns

I reckon you wouldn't be too far off the mark if you suspect the measures are to protect US auto sector jobs.

