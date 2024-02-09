The Biden administration is considering restricting imports of Chinese "smart cars" and related components, citing concerns about data security.

Bloomberg carried the report (gated). The "in a nutshell" version

measures would also apply to electric vehicles

and also to parts originating from China, no matter where they are assembled

in an effort to prevent Chinese makers from moving cars and components into the United States through third countries such as Mexico

measures could also apply to other countries about which the U.S. has data concerns

I reckon you wouldn't be too far off the mark if you suspect the measures are to protect US auto sector jobs.