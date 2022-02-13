Axios with the report of the latest (confirmed) developments (there are plenty of unconfirmed rumours doing the round this weekend).
- Presidents Biden and Putin spoke for just over an hour
Via a senior administration official:
Biden said
- U.S. and allies will "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs" if Russia invades Ukraine
- Russia would face "severe economic costs" and "irrevocable reputational damage caused by taking innocent lives for a bloody war,"
The official added:
- the White House sensed "no fundamental change" in Russia's posture from the last several weeks
- The two sides agreed to stay engaged in the coming days ... but cautioned that Russia may decide to invade anyway.
More at that link above.
Happier days: