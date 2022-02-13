Axios with the report of the latest (confirmed) developments (there are plenty of unconfirmed rumours doing the round this weekend).

Presidents Biden and Putin spoke for just over an hour

Via a senior administration official:

Biden said

U.S. and allies will "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs" if Russia invades Ukraine

Russia would face "severe economic costs" and "irrevocable reputational damage caused by taking innocent lives for a bloody war,"

The official added:

the White House sensed "no fundamental change" in Russia's posture from the last several weeks

The two sides agreed to stay engaged in the coming days ... but cautioned that Russia may decide to invade anyway.

More at that link above.

Happier days: