Beijing has released a statement saying that during next week's trip to San Francisco, Biden and Xi will engage in in-depth discussions on strategic, global and directional issues concerning US-China relations along with major global issues.

The APEC summit is in San Francisco from Nov 14-17 and Xi will attend.

An intriguing twist today was that Nvidia unveiled a reformulated AI chip that will get around US sanctions. Shares are up 1% pre-market and Nasdaq futures are up 0.4%.

I imagine it will be a wide agenda but I'm curious to see if there is any talk about autos, because BYD is coming for the global EV market.