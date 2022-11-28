US President Biden:

I am calling on Congress to pass legislation immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators, without any modifications or delay, to avert a potentially crippling national rail shutdown.

Some in Congress want to modify the deal to either improve it for labor or for management. However well-intentioned, any changes would risk delay and a debilitating shutdown. The agreement was reached in good faith by both sides.

But at this critical moment for our economy, in the holiday season, we cannot let our strongly held conviction for better outcomes for workers deny workers the benefits of the bargain they reached, and hurl this nation into a devastating rail freight shutdown.

Congress should get this bill to my desk well in advance of December 9th so we can avoid disruption.

Biden is well aware of the inflationary impacts of supply chain disruption. And also that the Fed is fighting against this disruption (and its flow-on impact into high inflation) the only way it can, by jacking up interest rates to diminish demand. Biden wants neither.