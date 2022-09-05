Via Bloomberg (gated) over the weekend, news that the US admin. is considering restricting US investment in Chinese technology companies.

Bloomberg cite "people familiar with the matter said on Friday".



The investment curbs taking shape would likely come as an executive order to be signed by Biden in the coming months US Department of Commerce might place further restrictions on chips used for artificial intelligence computing,

White House is in discussions with the US Congress on legislation requiring companies to disclose planned investments in certain Chinese industries

