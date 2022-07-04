President Biden is expected to roll back some tariffs on Chinese imports soon, according to the WSJ -- likely this week. The report was out earlier today and highlights the administration's desperate efforts to curb inflation.

"It could include a pause on tariffs on consumer goods such as clothing and school supplies, as well as launching a broad framework to allow importers to request tariff waivers," the report said.

This won't move the needle much and could be politically fraught but it may also help improve US-China relations.