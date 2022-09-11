Reuters report on even further curbs on the sales of U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools.

Reuters cite "several people familiar with the matter".

The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies — KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The plan for new rules has not been previously reported.

The rules would also codify restrictions in Commerce Department letters sent to Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices last month instructing them to halt shipments of several artificial intelligence computing chips to China unless they obtain licenses.

----

