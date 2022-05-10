Its still early but so far we have a turnaround Tuesday! (Famous last words, I know)
BTC led the Asia morning drop in risk. Its come back from lows under US$30K. ES, NQ, risk FX all bouncing also.
Short term (3 min candles) SPX:
