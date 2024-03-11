Bitcoin (BTC/USD) daily chart (Coinbase)

After a brief dip below $68,000 in earlier in the day, Bitcoin is now racing to fresh record highs above the $70,000 mark. The cryptocurrency took a look at the key level on Friday and over the weekend but buyers held back. However, as we get into the new week, it looks like the bids are piling back in again now.

It has been a breathtaking run since the post-ETF fallout in late January for Bitcoin. The drop then was arrested by the 100-day moving average (red line) just below the $40,000 mark and it has since rallied by over 75%.