BlackRock Investment Institute not fussed by US stocks (recently) at record highs.

In brief:

  • still favours buying US equities
  • retains tactical overweight position

Citing reasons for seeing equities supported:

  • falling inflation
  • prospect of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates
  • strong corporate earnings
  • should support equities
  • expects risk appetite to broaden out beyond tech as more sectors adopt AI

Optimistic they are:

  • "We see stock markets looking through recent sticky U.S. inflation and dwindling expectations of Fed rate cuts."
  • The Fed reiterating its forecast for three rate cuts in 2024 last week "gave markets the thumbs up to stay upbeat."
Rick Reider is BlackRock's global fixed income CIO & PM, BlackRock is a multi-trillion fund manager