A snippet from BoA with an outlook for European stocks.

Analysts at the bank see the European stock index, Stoxx 600 dropping 20% to 365 by the third quarter this year

Citing:

Stay negative on European equities

our base case remains a sharp weakening in growth, translating into rising risk premia and falling earnings expectations

A 20% drop is a huge forecast! Sentiment has swung more positive on Europe but not at BoA obviously.