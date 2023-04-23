BoA remarks via eFX.
For
bank trade ideas,
check
out eFX Plus.
For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month
and premium at $109 per month. Get
it here.
"We believe G10 economies remain in a non-landing scenario. Manufacturing PMI has been weak, but services PMI is so strong, that the global composite PMI is pointing to expansion. Labor markets remain hot, particularly in the US, where the weather-adjusted NFP reached an extreme level in March. China is recovering fast during reopening, with data surprises at a decade high," BofA notes.
"The choppy FX path we have seen this year is likely to continue. As we have argued before, data tends to be volatile when inflation is high. We see renewed USD strength as more likely than further weakness in the short term, but still within the current range. We remain bearish USD in the medium-term to long-term, on valuation and assuming will eventually move towards the target, but the timing remains uncertain. Moreover, inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term risks could lead to more sustained USD strength," BofA adds. stagflation
Stagflation
Stagflation
is an economic environment characterised by slowing economic growth and rising
inflation. In fact, the term “stagflation” is derived from the words
“stagnation” and “inflation”. Stagflation as
Real-Life ExampleThe 1970s is
a famous stagflationary period and although there isn’t a single correct
answer, economists identified two possible explanations for why it occurred.
The first reason can be a supply shock like rapid increase in oil prices. This
situation also increases production
Stagflation
is an economic environment characterised by slowing economic growth and rising
inflation. In fact, the term “stagflation” is derived from the words
“stagnation” and “inflation”. Stagflation as
Real-Life ExampleThe 1970s is
a famous stagflationary period and although there isn’t a single correct
answer, economists identified two possible explanations for why it occurred.
The first reason can be a supply shock like rapid increase in oil prices. This
situation also increases production
Read this Term