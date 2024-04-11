Despite unchanged rates at 5% today and a conservative approach due to past forecasting errors, the Bank of Canada (BoC) signals a dovish stance, hinting at a June cut with eased conditions for rate reductions.

The BoC's Monetary Policy Report shows a more dovish outlook with inflation expected to decrease to 2.8% in Q1 and to 2.2% by Q4 2024, aiming for a 2% target by 2025

Updated potential output growth to 2.5% for 2024 suggests the economy can grow without fueling inflation, supporting a softer landing.

Despite positive revisions, there's caution about the demand outlook and core inflation's slow pace, suggesting a quicker return to the inflation target.

Anticipation of BoC cutting rates at every meeting from June, potentially reducing the policy rate by 125bps to 3.75%, unless external factors, like US inflation or oil price rises, alter the course.

March's US inflation report affected market expectations, reducing anticipated BoC rate cuts from three to two and a half for the year.