- Not thinking of a name for new policy framework, since it is a 'regular' setting
- We will set short-term interest rates just like any other central bank
- Interest rate levels will be determined by markets
- Accommodative conditions remain in place and will firmly underpin economy, prices
- Will consider options for easing policy if needed, including ones used in the past
- There is still a distance to 2% price target when looking at inflation expectations
Again, these are all very dry comments and mainly just reiterating what their policy statement has said. Still waiting to see if he will say anything about their future moves.