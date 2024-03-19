Not thinking of a name for new policy framework, since it is a 'regular' setting

We will set short-term interest rates just like any other central bank

Interest rate levels will be determined by markets

Accommodative conditions remain in place and will firmly underpin economy, prices

Will consider options for easing policy if needed, including ones used in the past

There is still a distance to 2% price target when looking at inflation expectations

Again, these are all very dry comments and mainly just reiterating what their policy statement has said. Still waiting to see if he will say anything about their future moves.