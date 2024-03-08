The report says that the BOJ is considering a new quantitative monetary policy framework that will show the outlook for upcoming government bond buying amounts. That isn't so much so the big hitter but the fact that they might be reviewing their yield curve control (YCC) measures is.

The Japanese yen has gained on the back of that, alongside a Reuters headline saying that the central bank may be leaning towards ending negative rates in March. It will of course be subject to more wages data next week. USD/JPY now down 0.5% to 147.25 on the day.